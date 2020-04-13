Use drones illegally in Mangaluru and face legal action

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 13 2020, 08:23 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2020, 08:23 ist
Representative image (iStock Photo)

City Police Commissioner Dr P S Harsha has warned against the use of drones illegally by individuals. 

He said it is observed that a few persons are illegally using drones to capture Mangaluru city. 

Mangaluru is a sensitive region with a lot of vital installations. 

Anybody using drones illegally will have to face legal action along with the seizure of drones. 

The Commissioner has also urged media fraternity not to hire services of any drones to capture photos of Mangaluru.

Mangaluru
drone
