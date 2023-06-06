Victims of moral policing allege police misbehaviour in Mangaluru

The police have received a complaint from one of the relatives of the victim of a moral policing incident reported at Someshwara Beach on June 1, accusing Ullal police of misbehaving in the police station premises.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain said that a representation in this regard was submitted to the DCP. "The matter has been taken seriously and inquiry will be done by DCP(L&O). If claims are proved, disciplinary action will be taken", he added.

A group of youths had questioned three boys who were with three girls on Someshwara Beach on June 1. The group had allegedly assaulted them. Based on the complaint by the victims, the police arrested seven persons, including a minor.