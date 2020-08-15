Vijayanagar will become new district by 2021: Anand Singh

Vijayanagar to become new district by 2021: Anand Singh

Gururaja B R
  • Aug 15 2020, 15:46 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2020, 16:38 ist
Forest Minister Anand Singh. Credit: DH File Photo

Forest Minister Anand Singh exuded confidence that Vijayanagar will become a new district by 2021. 

Speaking after hoisting a 150-feet height tricolour to mark the Independence Day at 6:15 am at Rotary Circle here on Saturday, he said we got Independence after the sacrifice of several freedom fighters. After Vijayanagar becomes a new district, nation's big national flag will be unfurled at the municipal ground here, he told. 

The minister has contributed Rs 50 lakh to build a flag post at Rotary Circle.

Hosapete
Karnataka
Independence Day
Anand Singh

