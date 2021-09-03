Voting begins for Belagavi City Corporation election

Voting begins for Belagavi City Corporation election

First one hour recorded about 50 votes being cast in each polling station in the city

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS,
  • Sep 03 2021, 09:54 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2021, 09:54 ist
A senior citizen and other voters showing their inked fingers after casting vote for BCC election in Belagavi on Friday. Credit: DH Photo

Voting for the Belagavi City Corporation (BCC) elections commenced at a slow pace on Friday.

The civic body has been witnessing maiden election wherein political parties have fielded their candidates as independents. Even Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) has fielded its candidates as independents.

In these polls, 385 candidates including 55 of BJP, 45 of Congress, 27 of AAP, 11 of JD(S) and 7 from AIMIM are in fray. There are 238 independents including rebels of Congress, BJP and MES.

First one hour recorded about 50 votes being cast in each polling station in the city. A total of 4.31 lakh voters will exercise their franchise.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Belagavi
Karnataka
Elections

Related videos

What's Brewing

Photographer captures largest variety of butterflies

Photographer captures largest variety of butterflies

NASA thinks Mars rover succeeded in taking rock sample

NASA thinks Mars rover succeeded in taking rock sample

Drug threatening vultures

Drug threatening vultures

Ronaldo gets Manchester United number 7 jersey again

Ronaldo gets Manchester United number 7 jersey again

Kolkata’s ‘fairy tale’ trams now a neglected relic

Kolkata’s ‘fairy tale’ trams now a neglected relic

Bengaluru linguistically most diverse in India: Data

Bengaluru linguistically most diverse in India: Data

 