Voting begins for Belagavi City Corporation election

Voting for the Belagavi City Corporation (BCC) elections commenced at a slow pace on Friday.

The civic body has been witnessing maiden election wherein political parties have fielded their candidates as independents. Even Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) has fielded its candidates as independents.

In these polls, 385 candidates including 55 of BJP, 45 of Congress, 27 of AAP, 11 of JD(S) and 7 from AIMIM are in fray. There are 238 independents including rebels of Congress, BJP and MES.

First one hour recorded about 50 votes being cast in each polling station in the city. A total of 4.31 lakh voters will exercise their franchise.