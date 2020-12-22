Voting for GP polls begins in Kalyana Karnataka

Voting for GP polls begins in Kalyana Karnataka

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS,
  • Dec 22 2020, 10:10 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2020, 10:10 ist

Voting for the first phase of Gram Panchayat polls began on Tuesday in Kalyana Karnataka.

Voting is going on peacefully. The district administration and police have kept an eye on sensitive polling stations. Polling has begun in some taluks of Kalaburagi, Bidar, Raichur,  Yadgir, Koppal and Ballari districts.

For latest updates on Gram Panchayat elections, click here

Voting after 26 years

Voting for Kallahalli Gram Panchayat in Hosapete taluk is being held after a gap of 26 years. Election to this GP could not be conducted as members were electing unopposed. 

Cop suffers a heart attack

A police constable on election duty at polling station-3 at Kaddirampur village under Hampi Gram Panchayat suffered a heart attack. Constable Tavarenaik has been admitted to local government hospital.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Gram Panchayat elections
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
Kalaburagi
Bidar
Raichur
Koppal

What's Brewing

Undiscovered blue whales sing songs in Indian Ocean

Undiscovered blue whales sing songs in Indian Ocean

Djokovic, Nadal, Federer and Tiafoe bag ATP top honours

Djokovic, Nadal, Federer and Tiafoe bag ATP top honours

Jupiter, Saturn cheek-to-cheek in rare celestial dance

Jupiter, Saturn cheek-to-cheek in rare celestial dance

7 web series that made an impact in 2020

7 web series that made an impact in 2020

Tollywood roundup 2020: Allu Arjun, Mahesh deliver hits

Tollywood roundup 2020: Allu Arjun, Mahesh deliver hits

DH Toon | CAA: 'It's mutating and going out of control'

DH Toon | CAA: 'It's mutating and going out of control'

 