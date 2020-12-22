Voting for GP polls begins in Kalyana Karnataka

Voting for the first phase of Gram Panchayat polls began on Tuesday in Kalyana Karnataka.

Voting is going on peacefully. The district administration and police have kept an eye on sensitive polling stations. Polling has begun in some taluks of Kalaburagi, Bidar, Raichur, Yadgir, Koppal and Ballari districts.

Voting after 26 years

Voting for Kallahalli Gram Panchayat in Hosapete taluk is being held after a gap of 26 years. Election to this GP could not be conducted as members were electing unopposed.

Cop suffers a heart attack

A police constable on election duty at polling station-3 at Kaddirampur village under Hampi Gram Panchayat suffered a heart attack. Constable Tavarenaik has been admitted to local government hospital.