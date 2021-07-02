Wanderers from wild scare morning walkers in Uttara Kannada

It was a rude morning shock for residents of Kogilabana on the banks of River Kali at Dandeli in Uttara Kannada district on Thursday.

A giant crocodile took a stroll on the streets of the village for half an hour, scaring the daylights out of the residents.

The crocodile harmed no one, even as residents feared the worst if the crocodile were to enter homes. Some bravehearts among morning walkers captured it on their mobile phones and the pictures and videos went viral.

Forest department personnel caught the crocodile and released it back into the river.

People said reptiles are a common sight in the village at night since there is a crocodile park nearby. But being greeted by them in the morning was unusual.

Elsewhere, a leopard was spotted near the Race Course ground in Belagavi, creating panic among morning walkers. It is said that the big cat may have strayed into the ground in search of prey from a thick plantation adjacent to a forest.

The walkers informed forest officials who begun searching for the animal.

In Maddur, three elephants were seen in Shimsha river in front of the Vaidyanatheshwara temple on Wednesday night.