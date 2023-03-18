Waterlogging causes accident on B’luru-Mysuru expressway

Two vehicles were involved in an accident at the Ramanagara underpass on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway due to waterlogging after heavy rains on Friday night.

Ramanagara Traffic Police said that, between 5.30 am and 6 am on Saturday, a pickup truck and a lorry were involved in a minor accident, resulting in the truck sustaining some damage. Contrary to news reports, there wasn’t a series of vehicles involved in the accident, they said.

However, they confirmed that the waterlogging affected vehicular movement as everyone was forced to hit the brakes and move slowly to navigate it. A few vehicles faced some issues, including a Maruti Omni vehicle that was stuck on the road for some time. It was pushed aside and restarted soon after.

No complaints were filed by either the truck or lorry drivers, who reportedly resolved the issue between themselves at the station, police said.

“Waterlogging at the underpass was caused due to locals blocking the water runoff area and drainage pipes on the sides with mud, which left no room for water to flow,” said a senior traffic official from Ramanagara.

Prathap, a resident of Ramanagara, said that this waterlogging was more of a danger to two-wheelers. “This waterlogging issue is not new; we saw this last year too. They should have planned this better knowing that these kinds of issues occur here,” he said.

NHAI officials were not available for comment.