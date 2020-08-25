Wedding business hit, but it is a culturally welcome development

Of the many effects of the Covid-19 crisis, the one on religious and spiritual ceremonies, including weddings, are significant.

While those in the business of wedding say, it is an economic loss, as many people, providing materials and services, have lost jobs, since over five months, those representing religion and spirituality feel, this is how it should be.

K R Sathyanarayana, president of Mysuru Kalyana Mantapa Owners’ Association, said, weddings are an industry in itself and the Covid crisis has crippled it. “Starting from astrologers to vegetable vendors, photographers, car drivers and menial workers, many traders, businessman, industries, service providers and individuals are dependent on family ceremonies and functions. Weddings are the foremost among them. With the cancellation, postponement or scaling-down of weddings, the entire chain and network is suffering a loss,” he said.

According to him, there are around 85 kalyana mantapas in Mysuru city and their rent ranges up to Rs 3.5 lakh per day. “Each hall used to get a minimum of 60 bookings a year. However, of late, since mid-March when the Covid crisis set in, some halls have got four or five bookings, that too at reduced rates,” he said.

Sathyanarayana further added, “Bigs halls have no takers, as there is a restriction on invitees for a wedding. Mid-size and small halls slashed the rent up to 50%. March, April, May and June is the peak wedding season as people prefer vacation and also post Ugadi muhurthas, up to monsoon. For mid-size halls, the average loss this year is around Rs 20 lakh. Besides, all those business related to wedding are at loss.”

Bhramaramba Maheshwari, a woman purohit, said that she had around 10 assignments for April, as on March 15, but they were cancelled due to Covid. “Now, my assignments have been lined up from November, up to next March. I am not worried even though I lost work for almost six months. Weddings had become a show of grandeur. Weddings had lost meaning and sanctity. Simple marriages have highlighted the significance of human relationships and married life. I will be very happy, if this trend of simple weddings continue,” she said.