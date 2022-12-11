Why so much intolerance against Brahmins, asks Ashok 

Why so much intolerance against Brahmins, asks Brahmana Mahasabha President Ashok 

Instead of seeking guidance from others, we must become guide to the others, Ashok said

Nrupathunga SK
Nrupathunga SK, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Dec 11 2022, 07:04 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2022, 07:04 ist
Ashok Harnahalli. Credit: Special Arrangement

Akhila Karnataka Brahmana Mahasabha President Ashok Harnahalli wondered why there is so much hatred, intolerance against Brahmins in the existing society. 

Inaugurating District Brahmana women wing unit here on Saturday, he said, some people make derogatory remarks against Brahmins on social media and they are creating intolerance in the society. "I don't know the reason for it. We should not bother about it. We need not fight with them on the street. We must strive to conquer the hearts of people through communal harmony."

Ashok who is also former attorney general said "we don't have money, muscle powers. Instead of seeking guidance from others, we must become guide to the others."

He also pointed out that writer Mallika Ghanti made  negative comments about Brahmins. It only shows their attitude towards Brahmins. There is no need to give importance to it. "
 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates & analysis from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh only on deccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

shivamogga
Karnataka News
Karnataka

What's Brewing

How views from space have changed the way we view Earth

How views from space have changed the way we view Earth

Manatee relative, 700 new species now facing extinction

Manatee relative, 700 new species now facing extinction

Meetings in future may be held in space: ISRO scientist

Meetings in future may be held in space: ISRO scientist

Vladimir Putin's critics: Dead, jailed, exiled

Vladimir Putin's critics: Dead, jailed, exiled

 