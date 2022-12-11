Why so much intolerance against Brahmins, asks Brahmana Mahasabha President Ashok 

Akhila Karnataka Brahmana Mahasabha President Ashok Harnahalli wondered why there is so much hatred, intolerance against Brahmins in the existing society.

Inaugurating District Brahmana women wing unit here on Saturday, he said, some people make derogatory remarks against Brahmins on social media and they are creating intolerance in the society. "I don't know the reason for it. We should not bother about it. We need not fight with them on the street. We must strive to conquer the hearts of people through communal harmony."

Ashok who is also former attorney general said "we don't have money, muscle powers. Instead of seeking guidance from others, we must become guide to the others."

He also pointed out that writer Mallika Ghanti made negative comments about Brahmins. It only shows their attitude towards Brahmins. There is no need to give importance to it. "

