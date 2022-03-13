Wildfire consumes forest vegetation in Srirangapatna's Karighatta forest

Wildfire destroyed hundreds of acres of forest vegetation at Karighatta in Srirangapatna taluk on Sunday.

The fire was spotted at Kudure Kallu Gudda, Allapattana, Chikka Devaraya Sagar (CDS) canal and at the top of the hillock. The flames were seen till noon. High winds deterred the forest department in controlling the spread of fire.

Deputy Conservator of Forest Ravishankar said that the forest fire was man-made. The fire spread fast due to dry grass.

Watch latest videos by DH here: