Wildfire consumes forest vegetation in Srirangapatna

Wildfire consumes forest vegetation in Srirangapatna's Karighatta forest

Deputy Conservator of Forest Ravishankar said that the forest fire was man-made

DHNS
DHNS, Srirangapatna,
  • Mar 13 2022, 23:05 ist
  • updated: Mar 13 2022, 23:37 ist
Wild fire at Karighatta forest, in Srirangapatna taluk on Sunday. Credit: Special arrangement

Wildfire destroyed hundreds of acres of forest vegetation at Karighatta in Srirangapatna taluk on Sunday.

The fire was spotted at Kudure Kallu Gudda, Allapattana, Chikka Devaraya Sagar (CDS) canal and at the top of the hillock. The flames were seen till noon. High winds deterred the forest department in controlling the spread of fire.

Deputy Conservator of Forest Ravishankar said that the forest fire was man-made. The fire spread fast due to dry grass.

