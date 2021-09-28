Wildlife corridors turn death traps in Karnataka

Wildlife corridors turn death traps in Karnataka as agencies bypass safety norms

The stretch witnessed the death of two motorists near Dongargaon cross within Bhimgad sanctuary limits in Khanapur taluk

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 28 2021, 22:56 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2021, 01:10 ist
Forest officials from the Canara circle inspect the death of an Indian Gaur that killed on the State Highway -30 by a speeding vehicle in Joida taluk of Uttara Kannada. Credit: DH Photo

The Karnataka highway-30 (Sindhanur-Hemmadaga-Anmod) is fast turning out to be a death trap for animals and humans alike. This is a result of the failure to implement mitigation measures as agreed previously.

Even as the Public Works Department (PWD), Karnataka Road Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL) and the National Highways Authority of India are dragging their feet on installing rumble strips, speed-breakers and signboards, an Indian Gaur and two people were killed on the stretch recently.

According to sources in the forest department, Belagavi, an Indian Gaur was knocked down by a speeding vehicle on September 15 on SH-30 in the limits of Dandeli sanctuary in Joida taluk of Uttara Kannada district.

The stretch witnessed the death of two motorists near Dongargaon cross within Bhimgad sanctuary limits in Khanapur taluk of Belagavi district on September 24.

"While one person died on the spot, another succumbed to injuries at the hospital," an official said.

Wildlife conservationist from Belagavi, Giridhar Kulkarni, said, "The forest officials have brought this to the notice of the user agencies and demanded implementation of necessary mitigation measures. Both PWD and KRDCL had agreed to install rumble strips, speed-breakers and signboards on the roads. But, hardly any measures have been implemented till today."

Together, the Belagavi-Uttara Kannada forests have a good population of tigers. They witness the crisscrossing of three state highways and a national highway through crucial wildlife habitats.

SH-30 passes through the heart of Bhimgad sanctuary and is closed for traffic from 6 pm to 6 am since November 2015. SH-31 (Belagavi-Chorla), passing through Kanakumbi forest, has witnessed road kills of gaurs, leopards, reptiles and humans. State highway-34 (Alnavar-Ramnagar), passing through Nagargali forest, has also reported deaths of chitals and sloth bears due to vehicular traffic.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttara Kannada
Karnataka
wildlife

Related videos

What's Brewing

Can smoking increase risk of Covid severity, death?

Can smoking increase risk of Covid severity, death?

50 yrs ago, Dimapur gave wings to Bangladesh Air Force

50 yrs ago, Dimapur gave wings to Bangladesh Air Force

IAF conducts air show in Srinagar after 14 years

IAF conducts air show in Srinagar after 14 years

When Lata Mangeshkar put Vishal Bharadwaj at ease

When Lata Mangeshkar put Vishal Bharadwaj at ease

This Bihar village has been 'crime-free' for decades

This Bihar village has been 'crime-free' for decades

Greatest shows on earth: How expos changed the world

Greatest shows on earth: How expos changed the world

DH Toon | Is India inviting unwanted attention?

DH Toon | Is India inviting unwanted attention?

Volcanic eruptions helped dinosaurs dominate earth

Volcanic eruptions helped dinosaurs dominate earth

Is the Kerala bishop playing rook for the Parivar?

Is the Kerala bishop playing rook for the Parivar?

Facebook delays Instagram Kids app for 13-year-olds

Facebook delays Instagram Kids app for 13-year-olds

 