Will decide on dress code at temples: Muzrai Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru ,
  • Jan 16 2020, 22:26pm ist
  • updated: Jan 17 2020, 00:25am ist
Kota Srinivas Poojary. (DH Photo)

The government will decide on introducing a dress code for devotees visiting prominent state-run temples, Muzrai Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said on Thursday. 

The minister was responding to demands made by right-wing groups Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal seeking implementation of a dress code at the Kukke Subrahmanya temple in Dakshina Kannada district.

“Many organisations as well as temple administrations have proposed a dress code for devotees,” Poojary said. “The Dharmika Parishat meeting is scheduled to be held January 20-21, where we will discuss this and finalise,” he added. 

The minister said various groups are exerting pressure to implement a dress code in temples keeping “culture and tradition” in mind. “But we will not take any hasty decision. It will be decided only after due deliberations,” Poojary said.

Kota Srinivas Poojary
Dress code
temple authority
Karnataka
