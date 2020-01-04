Will give priority to irrigation, tourism sectors: BSY

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday said that priority will be given to irrigation and tourism sectors in the state budget.

Speaking to reporters at Mayagondanahalli near Halebid in the district, he said that budget exercise will begin from next week and it has been decided to give priority to tourism as well as irrigation, to ensure the welfare of farmers. “Farmers should get good facilities and promotion. A few new programmes will be finalised in a couple of days,” he said.

Yediyurappa said that he will visit Delhi to discuss about the funds required for flood-relief and about Cabinet expansion. “I have explained about the problems in the state to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I will visit Delhi next week,” he said.

Replying to a query on Deputy CM post for Health and Family Welfare Minister B Sriramulu, Yediyurappa said that he will decide on it after discussing the matter with pontiffs and MLAs of Valmiki community.

Later, Yediyurappa inaugurated the two-day Pushpagiri Rashtriya Utsava, decennial celebration of Somashekara Shivacharya and Pushpagiri Rural Development Project, at Government PU College, at Halebid. The CM also assured of releasing Rs 5 crore as first installment for the project.

The CM said, “The government has decided to take up Ranaghatta irrigation project at a cost of Rs 125 crore. The works will commence after approval from the Cabinet." He said that measures will be taken to fill water to 11 lakes in Belur taluk and under Salagame hobli of Hassan taluk.

District In-charge Minister J C Madhuswamy, Tourism Minister C T Ravi, MLAs K S Lingesh and Preetham J Gowda and ZP president Shwetha Devaraj were present.