Woman dies, oxygen shortage alleged

A Covid infected woman succumbed at the government hospital in Pandavapura taluk on Thursday, while the family members alleged that she died of oxygen shortage.

Jyothi (45) of Hemavathy Layout in Pandavapura town is the deceased. She was suffering from blood pressure and diabetes and she took ill on Wednesday night and faced breathing problem. She was immediately admitted to the government hospital, where she tested positive for Covid. Later, she was shifted to Covid ward and died on Thursday morning. The family members alleged that she died of oxygen shortage.

Jyothi’s brother Rajendra said that as soon as they found oxygen had stopped, they immediately informed the nurses on duty. But, they claimed that there was no stock of oxygen and told us to shift her to other hospital.