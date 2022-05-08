Woman shot dead in broad daylight in Karnataka district

A 45-year-old woman was shot dead by unidentified persons at Guledagudda town in Bagalkot district on Sunday. The victim is Dyamavva Yallappa Pujari, a resident of Nuglipet. She was fetching water when the incident occurred, said the police.

She was taken to the district hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Dyamavva’s husband Yallappa, a resident of Parvathi village, passed away about 12 years ago. She was staying at Guledagudda after her husband’s death. Both of her daughters have been married, added the police.

Reason for the incident is yet to be ascertained. A case has been registered.