Woman shot dead in broad daylight in Karnataka district

Woman shot dead in broad daylight in Karnataka district

Dyamavva’s husband Yallappa, a resident of Parvathi village, passed away about 12 years ago

DHNS
DHNS, Bagalkot,
  • May 08 2022, 22:40 ist
  • updated: May 09 2022, 07:55 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 45-year-old woman was shot dead by unidentified persons at Guledagudda town in Bagalkot district on Sunday. The victim is Dyamavva Yallappa Pujari, a resident of Nuglipet. She was fetching water when the incident occurred, said the police.

She was taken to the district hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Dyamavva’s husband Yallappa, a resident of Parvathi village, passed away about 12 years ago. She was staying at Guledagudda after her husband’s death. Both of her daughters have been married, added the police.

Reason for the incident is yet to be ascertained. A case has been registered. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka News
Karnataka
Bagalkot
murder

What's Brewing

Study flags population decline in 5,245 bird species

Study flags population decline in 5,245 bird species

Ukraine's sniffing dog Patron gets medal from Zelenskyy

Ukraine's sniffing dog Patron gets medal from Zelenskyy

Giant groundwater system discovered below Antarctic ice

Giant groundwater system discovered below Antarctic ice

 