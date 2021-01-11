Youth Cong Prez post: Mithun Rai withdraws nomination

The online elections for the post of Karnataka state Youth Congress President are on and President of DK District Youth Congress Mithun Rai, who was one of the contestants for the post, has withdrawn his candidature a day before the commencement of the election.

In a post on Facebook, Rai said that as per the advice and suggestion of the KPCC president D K Shivakumar, he has decided to withdraw his nomination.

Rai said, "I was a close associate of KPCC President D K Shivakumar. I have been working under his direction in the party. I do not want him to face the allegations of showing favoritism. Hence on the direction of KPCC President, I have withdrawn my nomination."

The online voting is held till January 12. With Rai withdrawing his nomination, Mohammed Nalapad from Bengaluru, Raksha Ramaiah, Manjunath and others are in the fray.