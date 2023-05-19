Youth hacked to death in Marihal village in Belagavi

A youth was assaulted with sharp weapons and hacked to death at Marihal village in Karnataka's Belagavi taluk late at night on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Mahantesh Karlingannavar (23), a resident of Marihal.

A group of four unidentified persons attacked Mahantesh with sharp weapons, murdered him, and fled. Personnel rivalry is suspected to be the reason behind the incident.

Senior police officials visited the spot after the incident and the Marihal police are investigating the crime.