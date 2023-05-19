Youth hacked to death in Marihal village in Belagavi

Youth hacked to death in Marihal village in Belagavi

The deceased was identified as Mahantesh Karlingannavar (23), a resident of Marihal

Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • May 19 2023, 14:21 ist
  • updated: May 19 2023, 14:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A youth was assaulted with sharp weapons and hacked to death at Marihal village in Karnataka's Belagavi taluk late at night on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Mahantesh Karlingannavar (23), a resident of Marihal.

A group of four unidentified persons attacked Mahantesh with sharp weapons, murdered him, and fled. Personnel rivalry is suspected to be the reason behind the incident.

Senior police officials visited the spot after the incident and the Marihal police are investigating the crime.

