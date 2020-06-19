YouTube channel helps II PUC students study from home

To help second PUC students study lessons in the comfort of their homes, Dakshina Kannada Pre-University Colleges Principals’ Association (DKPUCPA) has launched a study channel on YouTube.

The channel, which features lessons on subjects, like Science, Arts and Commerce, can be accessed by searching for DKPUCPA on YouTube.

Some of the lessons on English and Physics featured on the study channel has nearly 20,000 to 30,000 viewers.

“Many private colleges had launched online classes in urban areas. But students particularly from rural areas faced many difficulties in attending the online classes due to poor internet connectivity. The students of government colleges have no access to online classes. To help students make use of their time during the lockdown, the Association launched the study channel on the YouTube and initially featured two to three lessons of each subject,” said Association president Umesh Karkera to DH.

“As there was uncertainty on opening of PU colleges due to COVID-19 pandemic, the association took an initiative to launch the channel. We wanted to ensure that studies of the second PUC students were not disrupted. The channel is being accessed by all students across the state,” Karkera added.

The lessons taught by experienced lecturers were recorded in colleges, including

St Aloysius College and Vivekananda College in Puttur, before uploading them online.

Students from rural areas with poor network connectivity can download all videos in areas with good network coverage and revise lessons by listening to the videos at home.

“We uploaded lessons not only from science subjects but also from commerce, arts and even languages. The lecturers voluntarily took part in the initiative,” he stressed and added that the initiative would continue and lecture series in Kannada language would also be uploaded soon.

Lecture notes

Besides videos of the lessons, lecture notes can be downloaded from ‘SuVidya web portal’ of the DKPUPA.

Apart from lessons, portal includes motivational talks by Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade and career guidance among others. There is also a video clipping on COVID-19 by Sharath Babu S, a specialist in TB and chest diseases at Wenlock District Hospital, and motivational talk by Dr Gururaj Karjagi of Academy for Creative Teaching, Bengaluru.

A video also shares details on how to score a minimum of 35 to 40 in second PUC English final exam by B V Sooryanarayana, a lecturer in English at Government PU College in Savanoor.

His lessons on how students can perform well and score maximum marks have garnered 30,000 views.