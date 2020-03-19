Karnataka: Four killed, 8 injured as tractor topples

Karnataka: Four killed, 8 injured as tractor topples

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 19 2020, 22:28 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2020, 02:43 ist
Representative Image

Four people were killed on the spot, while eight others were injured as a tractor trailer in which they were travelling toppled near Kattebennur cross in the taluk on Thursday. 

The deceased are Geetha Angadi, Sunitha Soppin, Kalamma Heggajji and Veeranna Jakkannavar, all residents of Dasanahalli. The injured are being treated at a hospital.

They were returning after attending a wedding ceremony at Beerabbi village.

Jakkannavar, who drove the tractor recklessly, lost control when he approached the cross and the tractor trailer toppled, said the police.

A few people, who were working in nearby fields, rescued those struck in mangled remains. A case has been registered.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Dasanahalli
Road accident
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

US recession chances at 80% despite Fed emergency moves

US recession chances at 80% despite Fed emergency moves

Coronavirus: India has enough food stocks to tide

Coronavirus: India has enough food stocks to tide

An enemy that never sleeps

An enemy that never sleeps

Will suburban rail move ahead?

Will suburban rail move ahead?

Coronavirus: Religious melas must stop

Coronavirus: Religious melas must stop

SC AGR ruling: 'India headed for duopoly in telecom'

SC AGR ruling: 'India headed for duopoly in telecom'

Dating in the time of coronavirus

Dating in the time of coronavirus

No soap, no water: Billions lack basic virus protection

No soap, no water: Billions lack basic virus protection

Companies hit pause; coronavirus infects economy

Companies hit pause; coronavirus infects economy

 