Karnataka govt to recruit 16,838 police by 2022

The state government on Wednesday submitted to the High Court that it will soon recruit as many as 16,838 police personnel in four phases. The government also informed the court that the entire process will be completed by March 2022.

The government’s advocate B P Krishna appearing on behalf of the state government filed an affidavit before the division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Mohammad Nawaz while hearing a suo moto PIL. According to the submission, the government in the first phase would recruit about 300 personnel before December 2019.

The state has infrastructure only to train 6,000 personnel at once and it will be difficult for the government to accommodate 16,000 and provide them with training in one go. The state government also sought a modification in the bench’s earlier order, in which the court had set a deadline of December 2019 for recruitment, citing various rules that lay down elaborate arrangement to commence recruitment process.

The bench, hearing the matter, sought a detailed report on sanctioned posts, recruitment, retiring staff in the next three years and adjourned the matter to October 9.

The state government had earlier submitted that the police department has a total of 65,214 sanctioned posts. Of which as many as 16,838, including 9,146 posts of the constables, are vacant.