Kittur containment zone residents demand essentials

Karnataka: Kittur Covid-19 containment zone residents demand essentials

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Jul 21 2020, 14:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2020, 14:13 ist
People from Kittur town in Belagavi district from containment zone demanding essentials to meet their needs on Tuesday.

Residents from Kittur town in the district staged a protest and expressed their ire as they were not getting essentials to fodder with many of the areas wherein Covid-19 patients have been reported being sealed down and announced as containment zones to prevent the spread of coronavirus. 

Residents raised slogans against Kittur Town Panchayat and Taluk Administration for the inconveniences faced by them. They stated that they were not getting essentials, drinking water and fodder for livestock. Farmers were not allowed to till their agricultural lands and take care of crops. 

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

People rued that when none of the Covid-19 cases were reported, elected representatives had provided food kits, but none were coming near when they need food kits as their areas have been sealed down and they do not have access for them. 

Demand was made for essentials, water and fodder for livestock. 

Mahantesh Vatyal complained that drinking water was not being supplied since three days. 

Prakash Langoti demanded that the officials make them provisions available as they were not allowed to move out of containment zones to get them. 
Madiwalappa Patyal said that they have to go to their agriculture lands daily and also get fodder for livestock. We should be allowed to do our chores’ else fodder be made available for livestock.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kittur
Containment Zones
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Kanye West's presidential run: Real or for show?

Kanye West's presidential run: Real or for show?

Beyond the Milky Way, scientists discover galactic wall

Beyond the Milky Way, scientists discover galactic wall

The rich are looking for access to Covid-19 safe havens

The rich are looking for access to Covid-19 safe havens

Has Congress closed doors to Sachin Pilot?

Has Congress closed doors to Sachin Pilot?

 