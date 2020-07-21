Karnataka: Kittur Covid-19 containment zone residents demand essentials

Residents from Kittur town in the district staged a protest and expressed their ire as they were not getting essentials to fodder with many of the areas wherein Covid-19 patients have been reported being sealed down and announced as containment zones to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Residents raised slogans against Kittur Town Panchayat and Taluk Administration for the inconveniences faced by them. They stated that they were not getting essentials, drinking water and fodder for livestock. Farmers were not allowed to till their agricultural lands and take care of crops.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

People rued that when none of the Covid-19 cases were reported, elected representatives had provided food kits, but none were coming near when they need food kits as their areas have been sealed down and they do not have access for them.

Demand was made for essentials, water and fodder for livestock.

Mahantesh Vatyal complained that drinking water was not being supplied since three days.

Prakash Langoti demanded that the officials make them provisions available as they were not allowed to move out of containment zones to get them.

Madiwalappa Patyal said that they have to go to their agriculture lands daily and also get fodder for livestock. We should be allowed to do our chores’ else fodder be made available for livestock.