Karnataka MLC tests positive for Covid-19

MLC Sandesh Nagaraj tested positive for Covid-19 and being treated at a private hospital in the city.
The MLC was suffering health issues from past few days. The MLC was subjected to Covid-19 test which reported positive.
However, his family members are home quarantined and the authorities have collected their samples.
