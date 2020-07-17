Karnataka MLC tests positive for Covid-19

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS,
  • Jul 17 2020, 15:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2020, 15:26 ist
Representative image/Credit: AFP Photo

MLC Sandesh Nagaraj tested positive for Covid-19 and being treated at a private hospital in the city.

The MLC was suffering health issues from past few days. The MLC was subjected to Covid-19 test which reported positive.

However, his family members are home quarantined and the authorities have collected their samples.

