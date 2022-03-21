Karnataka passes Bill to ban mobile phones in jail

The Assembly, on Monday, passed two Bills, including one that proposes a ban on the use of mobile phones inside jails.

The Karnataka Prisons (Amendment) Bill penalises the use of “mobile or any instrument of communication” inside the jail and the offence will be punishable with imprisonment ranging from three to five years and fine.

Also, prisoners who fail to surrender after their parole expires shall be deemed as proclaimed offenders, according to the Bill.

Skipping parole will also attract imprisonment of up to five years and fine. A person who stood surety to the prisoner on parole can also be imprisoned for a period ranging from six months to a year.

The Assembly also passed the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development (Amendment) Bill.

This Bill states that the rate of compensation for land acquired by the KIADB will be in line with the 2013 Land Acquisition Act.

The government also tabled the Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill in the Assembly.

The Bill prohibits membership to panchayats of persons who have been removed or dismissed from government service or cooperative societies.

