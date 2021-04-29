Karnataka police launch cyber fight fake videos, posts on Covid-19 treatment, vaccine

Fake news videos and misinformation being spread about Covid-19 treatment at hospitals and vaccines on social media platforms have become the latest bane for the state government which is battling the devastating second wave of Covid-19.

However, amidst strict enforcement of the Covid curfew, the Karnataka police are going all out to fight these fake news factories and misinformation-spreading viral video clips.

The Karnataka police have deployed a dedicated cyber team along with fact-checking experts to assess the authenticity of such viral videos and photographs on social media platforms.

According to Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG & IGP) Praveen Sood, the team comprises both the police officials, volunteers from the IT sector and NGOs.

Read: Desperate daughter runs around for ICU bed for 63-year-old father, BBMP says all full

“The primary objective of the team is to trace these videos and photos spread by the miscreants and establish the authenticity and disseminate correct information to the public. Our team is constantly scanning social media platforms. Even though it is impossible to track every such fake video, we are going after those that affect our people primarily and disrupt the system. Post the verification, the details of the fake videos along with correct information is posted on our website and Twitter handle,” Sood told DH.

The police team’s efforts in debunking the fake videos alleging torture inside a Covid-19 ward of a city hospital and alleged attack on a private hospital by the public for refusing admission to Covid 19 patients, have already been hailed by lakhs of people.

“The sole motive of these miscreants is to spread false and fearful narrative. A four-year-old incident in another state and country was morphed to project it as an incident in Bengaluru. As per the law, the police can initiate action against such social media content found to be mala fide,” Sood clarified.

Requesting the public to be responsible during distressing times that the society is facing, the top cop said, “My appeal to people is to take a few seconds and think twice before believing, retweeting or forwarding such false photos, videos, posts. The situation everywhere is tense, no person shall spread rumours. They may look explosive and sensational but generate a lot of chaos, fear and harm unnecessarily.”

People can verify the credentials of messages, photos or videos doing the rounds on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter on Karnataka police portal— ‘factcheck.ksp.gov.in’