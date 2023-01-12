AAP dissolves Karnataka unit to create new team

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has dissolved its state- and district-level units in Karnataka to form a new "active" team for the 2023 Assembly election.

"This is part of our preparations to face the Assembly election. We will be facing the election with the new team,"Delhi MLA and Delhi Assembly chief whip Dilip Pandey, who oversees AAP affairs in Karnataka, told a news conference. A new organisation structure will be announced in a week, he added.

"AAP Karnataka unit has been the organisation-building and strengthening process since last five months under the statewide campaign called Gram Sampark Abhiyana. During this campaign, AAP in Karnataka connected with thousands of new volunteers and supporters across the state. Now, a new team will be formed including all those who wish to bring much awaited change in Karnataka," Pandey said.

"We strongly believe, by joining hands with these common men and women of the state who are going to be the change makers, the party will face the Assembly election effectively. We are confident that we will defeat BJP’s corrupt and ineffective government." he said.

Pandey said other political parties in the state are tense over the AAP contesting from all the 224 constituencies. "Leaders from other parties are scared about the party's growth. They are trying to demoralise AAP workers. There were incidents of removing AAP posters, threatening our workers and owners of buildings who have rented out space to us," Pandey said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will actively participate in the Karnataka election, Pandey said. "After becoming a national Party, people are really looking forward to AAP with high hopes to make Karnataka India’s number one state in terms of growth and development," he said.