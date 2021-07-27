Basavaraj Bommai to become third Karnataka CM from Hubballi

Being an industrialist was the first priority of Basavaraj Bommai, and he started an industry also. His father S R Bommai was also not in favour of Basavaraj's entry into politics. But, Basavaraj's concern for people, his involvement with them, their support and wish made it inevitable for him to enter politics.

This is how N M Patil, father-in-law of Basavaraj Bommai, recalled the situation when Basavaraj entered politics. In 1994, Basavaraj contested from Janata Dal in the Assembly polls against Jagadish Shettar of the BJP, but tasted defeat. Then he became an MLC twice, and is the third-time MLA from Shoggaon constituency since 2008.

After S R Bommai in 1988, and Jagadish Shettar in 2012, another leader from Hubballi is becoming the chief minister now. Admirers of Bommai visited his house at Adarsh Nagar on Tuesday evening, raised slogans, sweets were distributed, and firecrackers were also burst.

Receiving continuous phone calls and wishes, Patil was in all smiles at Bommai's residence at Adarsh Nagar, after the news of Bommai being selected as the next chief minister came. Patil is also the husband of Bommai's elder sister Uma Patil.

"We expected that he would reach this position, as he has a clean image. he fought for Mahadayi water diversion, and he would definitely work for the development of the entire State, with special concern about North Karnataka also," Patil added.

Bommai's sister Uma Patil stated that politics is not new for the family, and Basavaraj Bommai would scale greater heights like his father who had become chief minister and a Union minister. "Since morning, we were waiting like a student awaiting results after writing the examination. The news has brought immense joy, and it remembers me the days when our father became the chief minister," she said.

She also recalled that Bommai used to touch his mother's feet everyday before going to the school.

'NK food lover'

Vittal Kadlimatti from Badami, who is engaged in cooking and other works at Bommai's residence since 2000, stated that Bommai takes care of him as a son. "He loves Kadak Rotti and Chatni, while Ballulli Chummari and Girmit are his favourite snacks. He does like to eat rice," Vittal said.

Channu Patil, who is associated with Bommai since his father's time, was also receiving wishes through phone, and from visitors.