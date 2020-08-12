Bengaluru Police had to resort to firing to control violence, says Basavaraj Bommai

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the police had to resort to firing as a last step to bring the violence under control at DJ Halli and KG Halli limits. Now, the situation is under control.

The priority before the state government now is to maintain law and order, he told mediapersons in Udupi.

He said three persons have lost their lives in the violence Bengaluru. Already, 110 people involved in the violence have been arrested. Few more people will be arrested, he added.

Six additional CRPF platoons have been called from Hyderabad and Chennai to Bengaluru. Rapid action force, Garuda commandoes have also been deployed. “Probe is in progress on those involved in the violence. CCTV footage near D G Halli station has captured the footage of the violence. On the outside it looks like a call was given on Facebook for the attack. It is a conspiracy to destabilise law and order,” Bommai felt.

“I will hold meetings with the senior officials as soon as I reach Bengaluru and the course of action will be decided,” he added.