BJP has continued to poach our MLAs: Eshwar Khandre

KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre on Saturday accused the BJP of continuing efforts to poach the Congress legislators.

"The BJP leaders are continuing to contact our MLAs forcing them to resign. The BJP is making lucrative offers of money and power. They are also threatening our legislators. Operation Lotus (poaching of legislators) is a curse on the state," charged.

"Our legislators haven't responded, but the saffron party has continued its attempts. Our MLAs are being treated as captives," Khandre told reporters.

"I request the Congress legislators not to be afraid of anything or anybody. Voters trusted them and ensured their victory. They should come back considering the development of their constituencies," he said.

Khandre claimed that a BJP leader contacted MLA Rahim Khan requesting him to defect the party. The governor should focus his attention on such attempts. The BJP had misused the Raj Bhavan which is unethical.