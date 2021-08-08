BJP not against minorities, says minister

Maintaining that the BJP was not against minorities, Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said the BJP government was working for the welfare of all sections without distinguishing between Hindus and Muslims.

He was speaking at the state executive meeting of Minority Morcha. Opposition parties are pitting communities against each other for political gain, whereas the BJP has initiated several programmes for their welfare, he said.

National president of Minority Morcha, Jamal Siddiqui said that while the Congress and the JD(S) were involved in family politics, BJP was leaving no stone unturned for the welfare of minorities.

