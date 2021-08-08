BJP not against minorities, says minister

BJP not against minorities, says minister

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 08 2021, 22:49 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2021, 04:08 ist
Ashwath Narayan. Credit: DH File Photo

Maintaining that the BJP was not against minorities, Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said the BJP government was working for the welfare of all sections without distinguishing between Hindus and Muslims.

He was speaking at the state executive meeting of Minority Morcha. Opposition parties are pitting communities against each other for political gain, whereas the BJP has initiated several programmes for their welfare, he said.

National president of Minority Morcha, Jamal Siddiqui said that while the Congress and the JD(S) were involved in family politics, BJP was leaving no stone unturned for the welfare of minorities.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
BJP
minorities
Karnataka News
Ashwath Narayan

Related videos

What's Brewing

Karnataka's heritage: High on WiFi, low on toilets

Karnataka's heritage: High on WiFi, low on toilets

Bonjour Paris: Olympic focus switches to 2024

Bonjour Paris: Olympic focus switches to 2024

Anand Mahindra recalls when a room at Taj cost Rs 6

Anand Mahindra recalls when a room at Taj cost Rs 6

Five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics

Five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics

Shared gold, knitting: Memorable moments of Tokyo 2020

Shared gold, knitting: Memorable moments of Tokyo 2020

Metaverse: A high-tech plan to Facebookify the world

Metaverse: A high-tech plan to Facebookify the world

Google honours India's first woman pilot with a doodle

Google honours India's first woman pilot with a doodle

 