BJP plans action on partyman who recorded BSY audio

The BJP will take action against the partyman who recorded the audio in which Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is purportedly saying that the entire ‘Operation Kamala was done under the supervision of BJP national president Amit Shah.

A central leader of the party said here on Wednesday that the party has taken the incident very seriously and has already identified the person who recorded it and that action will be initiated against him.

The leaking of the tape of the core committee meeting of BJP in Hubballi recently, where Yediyurappa spoke, has kicked up a row.

“I expect them to take steps to ban people from taking mobile phones inside meeting halls,” he said.

‘No secret’

The central BJP leader said whatever the CM said in the meeting was nothing secret and it is already in public domain. He, however, admitted that it did embarrass the party as the matter of disqualification is still pending in the Supreme Court.

Admitting that there is unhappiness among a section of leaders on the party’s decision to give tickets to 17 disqualified MLAs in the bypolls, the leader said everyone

should remember that BJP came to power only after these MLAs quit the Congress and JD(S).

“After taking their help, we can’t dump them by denying party tickets to them,” the leader said.