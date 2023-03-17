BJP pressurising me to contest from Channagiri, claims K'taka JD(U) Prez Mahima Patel

State JD(U) President Mahima J Patel claimed that the BJP leaders asked him to face the forthcoming assembly polls from Channagiri constituency as a BJP nominee. But, he has not taken any decision in this regard, he said.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, Mahima Patel, son of former chief minister late J H Patel said, the BJP leaders have put pressure on me to be the party's nominee from Channagiri. "But my ideology does not match with the BJP. So, people like me will have no voice there, and there is no internal democracy in BJP. So, I have not taken any decision yet," he added.

He also claimed that the Congress and JD(S) leaders too have approached him to face the polls from Channagiri constituency on their tickets. "But, I have not taken any call on facing the assembly polls yet. The JD(U) will field candidates in 50 assembly constituencies in the forthcoming polls," he said.

Referring to MLA Madal Virupakshappa's alleged involvement in corruption, and the Lokayukta raid, he said, it is not confined to Chanangri alone. There is a need to reform the system. People need to change their thoughts and aspirations.

He said, he has already held discussions with like-minded organisations and over 2,000 religious leaders. They are responding positively. The efforts are on to bring a new voice in politics, he said.

He said, the party would field candidates in Davangere South, Davangere North and Mayakonda constituencies in the district. The selection of candidates for the remaining seats is in progress, and the list of candidates would be announced in the last week of March, he added.