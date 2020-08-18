BJP’s BL Santhosh continues to fire at Congress over Bengaluru riots

BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh on Tuesday continued his attack on the Congress over the Bengaluru riots, even as the police are investigating last week’s violence.

Rioters belonged to a “minority community” and that three Congress and four SDPI leaders have been arrested, Santhosh said.

Santhosh has been leading the charge against the Congress ever since violence broke out last week at DJ Halli, KG Halli and Kaval Byrasandra in which three persons were killed in police firing and Pulakeshinagar MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy’s house was gutted.

“Dalit MLA house from Cong ransacked. Rioters from minority community. 3 leaders from Congress arrested. 4 SDPI leaders arrested. But Congress doesn’t want to condemn rioters, wants no arrest, wants release of arrested. Secularism of Cong = appeasement,” Santhosh said in a Tuesday evening tweet.

“Their discomfiture is palpable. The number of tweets that are making, the threads, the fact finding teams shows the nervousness of Congress leaders (sic),” Santhosh said. “A party & leadership which thrives upon vote bank & appeasement politics has its hands tied to rioters.”

According to pundits, the BJP is looking to make inroads into the Dalit vote base. Santhosh, who is seen as Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s bete noire, has been tweeting feverishly on the riots.

“It’s amusing to see the somersaults, twists & turns being executed by Congress leaders in attack on their own Dalit MLA by rioters. They just can’t condemn because rioters were their vote bank,” Santhosh charged.