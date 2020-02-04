BJP Savadatti MLA angry for not being included in Karnataka cabinet

Savadatti MLA Anand Mamani of the BJP has expressed his angst and displeasure for not being considered for the cabinet berth by party high command and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

He said that there was no place for party loyalists and it was an insult for the voters from the constituency.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Mamani, representing Savadatti Assembly constituency for the third time, said that the party has been making those who have joined the party newly as ministers, but those who have laid the foundation of the party and built it have not been taken into account. "People from the constituency who used to feel proud of the party have not been considered and considered as worthless," he said.

"We are there for headcount only," he said about the treatment meted out to the loyalists by the BJP.

"Those who have earlier enjoyed power and positions were not ready to give them up. Party leaders have also ignored the constituency which indicated that there was no place for loyalists," Mamani stated.