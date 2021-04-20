Bommai defends governor chairing all-party meet

Law Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that governors of all states are holding meetings pertaining to Covid-19, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s direction.

This follows criticism over Governor Vajubhai R Vala chairing an all-party roundtable on the issue on Tuesday.

Bommai’s defence came even as there was criticism from within the ruling BJP itself.

“The PM has spoken with all governors and has asked them to hold talks with state governments and Opposition parties to ensure coordination for a united fight against Covid-19 during such an extraordinary circumstance. Governors of all states are holding meetings,” Bommai, who is also the parliamentary affairs minister, said.

Vala’s move to chair an all-party meeting on the Covid-19 situation has sparked off some fundamental questions. Although the governor is the executive head of the state, he or she acts based on the advice of the Cabinet.

State Congress president D K Shivakumar wondered if the state had slipped into governor’s rule.

“This is the first time the governor has convened an all-party meeting. Signs that the state will officially come under governor’s rule are everywhere,” he said.

“Under what provision of the law or Constitution did the governor chair this meeting?,” he asked.

The Congress even speculated if the governor’s all-party meeting was a sign of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s exit.

“Isn’t there an elected government in the state? Is it the government’s inefficiency or a BSYmuktaBJP campaign? Does the government have no face to show to the Opposition? Or, has the situation gone out of control?” the party said in a tweet.

Bommai said it was wrong to politicize everything every time.

“There’s a Congress government in Rajasthan. If the governor holds a meeting, does it mean there’s governor’s rule in Rajasthan? Maharashtra has a coalition where the Congress is a partner. If the governor there holds a meeting, does Maharashtra come under governor’s rule,” Bommai asked.

The minister further defended the government over criticism on its handling of the second Covid-19 wave.

“Everybody knows that this mutation of the coronavirus is faster in terms of the manner it has spread in just three weeks. Still, we’ve ensured beds for thousands of people and the situation is under control in the districts,” Bommai said.

“But I admit there’s a problem in Bengaluru. We’re taking all steps. We’ve spoken to oxygen manufacturers and I spoke to Jindal myself. We’re taking all steps and we need to work together,” he added.