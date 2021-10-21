Bommai hits back, says DKS has 'gunny bag' experience

Rubbishing the allegations by the Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar that BJP was paying Rs 2,000 per vote in the bypoll-bound Hangal and Sindagi constituencies, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said the KPCC president has that experience of bringing money in gunny bags during the elections.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of his campaign in Hangal, Bommai said, “D K Shivakumar, when the Congress was in power, we have seen his experience with sacks (with money), during bypolls to Kundgol, Gundlupet and Nanjangud.”

“The voters will give a fitting reply to the Congress. We are fighting the bypolls in Hangal and Sindagi on the issue of development. I am overwhelmed by the love and trust shown by the people of both the constituencies on us,” Bommai said.

“The Congress is not concerned about the development of north Karnataka. When the BJP was in power, it had sanctioned a medical college to Haveri district. But it didn’t take off as the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government showed no interest. It (college) went to another district,” he charged.