BSY may float another party in January: Ex-MLA

KPCC spokesperson and former MLA Belur Gopalakrishna said there is a possibility that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa may float another political party after the 'Sankranti' festival (January 15) next year.
Speaking to media persons on Monday, he said BJP's Central leadership may dethrone Yediyurappa from the top post in January. So, he may float another party with leaders like Prabhakar Kore, Umesh Katti who are not happy with the high command.
The former MLA also addressed the Karnataka High Court's rejection of Yediyurappa's plea to quash one of the petitions pertaining to illegal land denotification in 2006, and its order for a detailed probe. He said it is nothing but a curse of Sigandureshwari, as the BJP leader formed a panel to look into the administrative affairs of the temple in Sagar taluk. He also made it clear that he would not seek his resignation as Yediyurappa himself would step down from the top post in January.
He also alleged that RSS is behind the restrictions imposed on new year celebrations by the government, as it does not respect religions other than Hindu.
