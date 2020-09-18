Buzz of CM change after BS Yediyurappa's Delhi trip

There are murmurs of a possible change in leadership coinciding with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s visit to the national capital.

Political circles are abuzz with talk that the chief minister could be changed by December citing Yediyurappa’s age-related problems, while it is also being said that the March 2021 Budget will be the CM’s swansong.

BJP sources also hinted at Lingayat MLAs rallying behind Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar for his second stint as CM, which he, however, denied. “As the Bihar elections are coming up and since BJP’s top leadership is struggling to find an alternative to Yediyurappa, he might also continue as CM for a longer period,” one source said.

“Though nothing much will change until Union Home Minister Amit Shah recovers, rumours are rife in the party and government circles that the CM will be changed,” a senior BJP functionary told DH.

Besides Shettar, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi’s name has been doing the rounds among those who could replace Yediyurappa. It is also said that Yediyurappa might favour his deputy Govind Karjol in case of a change. Apparently, Karjol has been asked to steer clear of any controversies, suggesting that he might be elevated if it came to that.

Sources added that the Yediyurappa camp is making attempts to placate ‘disgruntled’ North Karnataka legislators by appointing them to boards and corporations and transferring officials of their choice. Yet, party sources said the Lingayat MLAs from North Karnataka were ready to back Shettar and meetings were held in this regard. Both Yediyurappa and Shettar belong to the Lingayat community, which is seen as the BJP’s core support base.

When contacted, Shettar dismissed such talks. “Yediyurappa is our leader and will remain CM,” he said, adding that there was no question of any change in leadership. “It’s a creation of the media,” he said, adding that his visit to Delhi for official work triggered such rumours.

Tourism Minister C T Ravi said that there was no “immediate change” on the cards. “Only the central leadership can take a call on the issue when the Parliamentary Board of the party is convened to make such decisions,” Ravi said. “The rest is gossip.”