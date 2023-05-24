C M Ibrahim steps down as JD(S) state president

Former union minister C M Ibrahim has stepped down as the JD(S) state president owning moral responsibility for the party’s drubbing in the elections.

Ibrahim announced his resignation ahead of the JD(S) national executive committee meeting to be held on Thursday. In the elections, the JD(S) managed to win only 19 seats.

Speaking to reporters, Ibrahim said he has tendered his resignation to JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda.

“I submitted my resignation a day after results were announced,” Ibrahim said.

Ibrahim was with the Congress before he joined JD(S) in April last year. He was miffed with the Congress for not making him the leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council.

According to sources, Ibrahim’s replacement is likely to be picked at Thursday's meeting. The party is looking at youngsters.

HDK elected JDLP leader

Meanwhile, the JD(S) legislature party re-elected former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy as its leader on Wednesday.

Kumaraswamy suggested that someone outside the Gowda family should be considered.

But none of the MLAs was ready to head the party in the Assembly.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Kumaraswamy criticised the Congress government for not implementing the five ‘guarantees’ announced during the election.