Cabinet expansion when high-command decides: CM Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday stated that he would contact the BJP high-command in a day or two, in the wake of the State BJP core committee meeting held on Saturday, and the process of Cabinet expansion would be initiated if the high-command gives direction.

"At present, we are in the process of Legislative Council and Rajya Sabha elections. In the wake of the State BJP core committee meeting held on Saturday, I will contact the high command tomorrow or the day after tomorrow. The process of the Cabinet expansion would be initiated when the high command gives direction," he said.

He also said, making B Y Vijayendra an MLC or a minister is also left to the high command.

Refuting the allegation that he was weak in handling issues like hijaab, halal and azaan, Bommai defended that all the issues were resolved harmoniously, within the framework of the law.

"Giving efficient and pro-people administration is important," he added.