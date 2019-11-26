Candidates on a brisk campaign in K R Pet

K R Pet constituency in Mandya district is facing a triangular fight between the BJP, Congress and JD(S) candidates. The candidates are on a brisk campaign, across the taluk, accompanied by their respective party leaders.

While Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday, sought votes for BJP candidate K C Narayana Gowda, promising development on a par with Shikaripura in Shivamogga district, Congress candidate K B Chandrashekar sought support, highlighting his contributions as a two-time MLA. JD(S) candidate B L Devaraju, asked the people to teach a lesson to party-hoppers, referring to Narayana Gowda.

After a high voltage campaign of the CM in Kikkeri and Bookanakere, BJP spokesperson R Raghu, former chairman of Karnataka Exhibition Authority, took out a campaign on Tuesday.

He sought votes for Narayana Gowda, who has strived for the development of the backward communities and will strive for the overall development of the taluk.

He met the leaders of Madiwala, Kumbara, Ganiga, Savitha Samaja, Vishwakarma and other communities and sought their support for the BJP.

JD(S) youth wing state president K Nikhil campaigned for party candidate B L Devaraju at Hariharapura, Bandihole, Akkihebbalu, Sakshibeedu, Mandagere and other villages. He was accompanied by Srirangapatna MLA Ravindra Srikantaiah and MLC K T Srikantegowda.

Contributions

Meanwhile, Congress candidate K B Chandrashekar appealed to the people, highlighting his contributions to the taluk as a two-time MLA and requested them to send him to the Assembly again. He pointed out that the 220 KW power sub-station was started at Uyyonahalli during his term as MLA, which sorted out the power problems of the taluk. The upgradation of canals at Mandagere and Hemagiri, executed at a cost of Rs 250 crore was during his second term as MLA. This benefited farmers, he said.

He alleged that Narayana Gowda was sold for money like cattle. The taluk is facing byelections due to his greed for money.

This affects the state government’s treasury. By defeating the BJP candidate, the people should teach a lesson to party hoppers, he said.