CM B S Yediyurappa arrives in Belagavi to visit Suresh Angadi's family

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa arrived in the city on Wednesday to console the family members of Union Minister Suresh Angadi who passed away recently due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Yediyurappa said that suggestions have been received to establish a memorial for Angadi at Dwarka in New Delhi wherein his last rites were held. State officials in New Delhi have been asked to take necessary measures in this regard.

He said that Angadi as four-time MP and minister of state for railways gave his own contribution for the development of railway infrastructure and facilities to the state. After Jaffer Sharif, it was Angadi who brought railway projects for the state, he added.

It's difficult to believe that Angadi was not with and him falling prey to the pandemic. Angadi ignored his health initially and travelled to New Delhi and believed that nothing will happen to him, he said.

Yediyurappa said that he could not visit the Angadi family earlier to pay homage and console them due to ill health and doctors advising against travel.