CM Bommai holds closed-door meeting on Karnataka bypolls

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a closed-door meeting on the bye-elections to Hanagal and Sindhagi Assembly constituencies at the GMIT guest house belonging to Davangere MP GM Siddeshwara on Monday night.

Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar and Agriculture Minister B C Patil, among others, were present in the meeting.

Also Read | Congress will win Karnataka bypolls, says Siddaramaiah

Speaking on the occasion, Agriculture Minister B C Patil said former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and his son B Y Vijayendra will campaign for BJP ahead of the bypolls and the saffron party would win both seats.

He also reiterated that Yediyurappa stepped down from the top post on his own and the Central leadership made another Lingayat as chief minister. So people of the community are still with BJP. The raids by Income tax department officials and price rise issues won't have any impact on the bypolls, he said.

Check out latest DH videos here