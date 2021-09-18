CM Bommai to discuss political strategies to win polls on Sept 19

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said the political strategies to win the forthcoming polls including legislative council, Zilla panchayat and Assembly polls would be discussed in the state executive committee meeting slated to be held on September 19 in Davangere city.

Speaking to media persons after inaugurating Trishul Kala Bhavan depicting various schemes of the Centre and the state government, in the city on Saturday evening, he said, "We would discuss current political affairs and how the party has to be strengthened from the grass-root level to state-level in the state executive committee meeting.

"Besides, the party's strategies to win the upcoming polls would be discussed."

