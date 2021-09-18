CM Bommai to discuss political strategies to win polls

CM Bommai to discuss political strategies to win polls on Sept 19

He was inaugurating the Trishul Kala Bhavan in the city

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Davangere,
  • Sep 18 2021, 22:58 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2021, 22:58 ist
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH File Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said the political strategies to win the forthcoming polls including legislative council, Zilla panchayat and Assembly polls would be discussed in the state executive committee meeting slated to be held on September 19 in Davangere city.

Speaking to media persons after inaugurating Trishul Kala Bhavan depicting various schemes of the Centre and the state government, in the city on Saturday evening, he said, "We would discuss current political affairs and how the party has to be strengthened from the grass-root level to state-level in the state executive committee meeting.

"Besides, the party's strategies to win the upcoming polls would be discussed."

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

basavaraj bommai
Karnataka
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Iceland volcanic eruption the longest in half a century

Iceland volcanic eruption the longest in half a century

Man books Air India business class cabin for pet dog

Man books Air India business class cabin for pet dog

US firefighters optimistic over world's biggest tree

US firefighters optimistic over world's biggest tree

When Vishnuvardhan, Mammootty teamed up for a movie

When Vishnuvardhan, Mammootty teamed up for a movie

Four reasons behind The Batman's immense popularity

Four reasons behind The Batman's immense popularity

 