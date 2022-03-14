Cong leaders demand 'Chintan Shivir' in Karnataka

Cong leaders demand 'Chintan Shivir' in Karnataka ahead of polls

Since the party has a huge stake in Karnataka, holding such an event would be an advantage to the party, Muniyappa said

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 14 2022, 19:39 ist
  • updated: Mar 14 2022, 19:43 ist
Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah (C) with KPCC President D K Shivakumar (2L) and Congress MP D K Suresh (R), during the 3rd day of the 10-day 'padayatra' from Mekedatu to Bengaluru. Credit: PTI File Photo

Karnataka Congress leaders have appealed Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to hold its proposed Chintan Shivir in the state as the state is set to face Assembly elections next year.

"If Chintan Shivir held in Karnataka, it would help to boost the morale of the party leaders and workers," former Union Minister K H Muniyappa told reporters in New Delhi.

Muniyappa, who was here to attend Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting also said that some leaders have suggested holding the meeting in Rajasthan where Congress is ruling.

Before Rajasthan elections, Karnataka will face the polls. Since the party has a huge stake in Karnataka, holding such an event would be an advantage to the party, he said.

Dismissing the news of infighting in the party's state unit, Muniyappa said the both leaders, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Pradesh Congress president D K Shivakumar working together for strengthening the organisation.

The CWC meeting held on Sunday decided to hold a Chintan Shivir soon to make strategy for all the coming elections in 2022, 2023 and the Lok Sabha polls of 2024.

