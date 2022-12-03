Congress, BJP war over rowdies in politics

Congress, BJP engage in bitter war of words over rowdies in politics

The Congress charged that the Karnataka BJP is accommodating rowdies and anti-social elements in the ruling party

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 03 2022, 22:36 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2022, 22:36 ist
The Congress launched the attack following reports that some of their leaders recently attended a programme organised by rowdies in the city, who police had said were absconding. Credit: DH Photo

The Congress and the ruling BJP in poll-bound Karnataka engaged in a bitter war of words on Saturday over politicians attending events organised by rowdies. Mounting the attack, the Congress launched a website -- www.bjprowdymorcha.com -- saying it has put up a list of 'leaked' candidates on the portal. The list comprises people with their photographs who allegedly have criminal cases registered against them.

The Congress charged that the Karnataka BJP is accommodating rowdies and anti-social elements in the ruling party. "With the skeletons tumbling out of the cupboard of BJP in the last days, the Indian National Congress has upped the ante by dedicating an entire website to showcase the improprieties of the BJP in the run-up to the 2023 elections," the Congress said in a statement.

Also Read — 'Congress should count its rowdies first', says Karnataka CM Bommai

The BJP hit back by listing out the past of many leaders, who allegedly have a criminal history. In a series of tweets, the BJP without mincing words alleged that Congress state president D K Shivakumar himself was an aide of a notorious rowdy.

It also stated that Karnataka Youth Congress president Mohammed Harris Nalapad was a rowdy. The Congress launched the attack following reports that some of their leaders recently attended a programme organised by rowdies in the city, who police had said were absconding.

Karnataka
BJP
Congress 
rowdy sheeter
India News

