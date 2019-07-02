Congress high command warns rebel MLAs in Karnataka

Congress high command on Tuesday warned rebel Congress MLAs and said the party would take action against leaders if they violate the party discipline.

“If any Congress MLAs expressed their unhappiness in publicly, the party will take action against them without any hesitation,” Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal said here.

Venugopal, who is also Karnataka in-charge General Secretary, met senior Congress leader Mallikarjuna Kharge and discussed the state political developments after the resignation of two of the party MLA.

Emerging out of the meeting he told reporters that there was no threat to the coalition government in Karnataka and it would complete its full five-year term.

"Since day one, the BJP has been trying to topple the government. However they will not succeed in their attempt," he said.

To a question on resignations of two MLAs, he said "nobody has submitted their resignation. Who said they have submitted their resignation."

"I have spoken to state leaders on this issue. They have said there is nothing to worry. Since there is no threat to the government as well as the party, Pradesh Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao has gone to foreign tour, he said.

On Monday, two rebel MLAs from Congress Ramesh Jarkiholi (Gokak) and Anand Singh (Vijayanagar) have tendered their resignation. The Congress blamed the BJP for the resignation alleging that the opposition party is trying to topple the government through Operation Kamala.