Congress to go solo in Karnataka MLC polls, says Siddaramaiah

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on Saturday said Congress will face the MLC elections solo and will not ally with any political party.

Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah alleged an alliance between JD(S) and BJP not only in MLC elections but in the recently concluded bypolls, too. BJP has fielded Lakan Jarkiholi from Belagavi.

Congress workers work for Congress but there is confusion among BJP members, he commented.

For a query about Kodagu polls, he said, BJP and Congress will face each other. It is noteworthy that BJP leader A Manju's son Mantargowda is the Congress candidate in Kodagu. Siddaramaiah also denied Manju joining Congress. "We will not take him into the party."

