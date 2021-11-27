Cong to go solo in Karnataka MLC polls: Siddaramaiah

Congress to go solo in Karnataka MLC polls, says Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah alleged an alliance between JD(S) and BJP not only in MLC elections but in the recently concluded bypolls, too

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Nov 27 2021, 14:03 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2021, 14:03 ist
Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah. Credit: DH Photo

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on Saturday said Congress will face the MLC elections solo and will not ally with any political party.

Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah alleged an alliance between JD(S) and BJP not only in MLC elections but in the recently concluded bypolls, too. BJP has fielded Lakan Jarkiholi from Belagavi.

Congress workers work for Congress but there is confusion among BJP members, he commented.

For a query about Kodagu polls, he said, BJP and Congress will face each other. It is noteworthy that BJP leader A Manju's son Mantargowda is the Congress candidate in Kodagu. Siddaramaiah also denied Manju joining Congress. "We will not take him into the party."

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Congress
JD(S)
BJP
Siddaramaiah
MLC polls

Related videos

What's Brewing

Climate change jargon: Communicating or obfuscating?

Climate change jargon: Communicating or obfuscating?

800-year old mummy found in Peru

800-year old mummy found in Peru

Omicron Covid variant a concern, but vaccines to work

Omicron Covid variant a concern, but vaccines to work

A new demographic reality for India

A new demographic reality for India

What we know about the new Covid variant in S Africa

What we know about the new Covid variant in S Africa

Abject poverty has some Hondurans living off rubbish

Abject poverty has some Hondurans living off rubbish

US, Canada restrict travel from southern Africa

US, Canada restrict travel from southern Africa

Days after denial of permission, Sunburn Goa gets nod

Days after denial of permission, Sunburn Goa gets nod

 