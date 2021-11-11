Congress to relaunch membership drive from November 14

Congress party has decided to restart membership drive from November 14 in Bengaluru after a gap of 12 years.

Speaking to media persons, here on Thursday, District Congress Committee President H S Sundaresh said, All India Congress Committee for Karnataka General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala and KPCC President D K Shivakumar will launch Congress membership drive in Bengaluru on November 14 to mark the birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. It will be launched in Shivamogga on November 19 to mark the birth anniversary of Indira Gandhi. "We have a target of enrolling over two lakh members into the party fold in the district through the drive."

He said, in order to highlight the failures of the Bommai-led government in the state and Modi-led government at the Centre and the adverse impact of rise in prices of essential commodities including fuel on common people, the party will organise padayatra and awareness programmes at gram panchayat level. There is a need to educate people about the role of Congress during the freedom movement and the party's contribution towards the development of India in post Independent era. State and national -level leaders of the party will take out padayatra at panchayat-level in the district in the coming days.

On legislative council polls from local authorities constituency, he said, the sitting MLC R Prasanna Kumar and Congress leader Y H Nagaraj are the aspirants for the coming legislative council polls from Shivamogga district. Both of them have submitted applications with a fee of Rs 1 lakh to avoid more number of aspirants. Randeep Singh Surjewala will hold a meeting with aspirants for the council polls on November 15 at 5:00pm in Bengaluru.

