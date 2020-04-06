COVID-19: Siddaramaiah urges Karnataka CM to announce special package to help farmers, working class

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Siddaramaiah on Monday urged Chief Minister B S Yediyurappato announce a special package to help farmers, agriculture labourers and also working class in various sectors who are affected by the lockdown.

Siddaramaiah put forthhis demands during a telephonic conversation and the Chief Minister positively responding to it informed that he will formulate a programme keeping in mind the suggestions made by the Opposition, a statement from the his office said.

It said, the Chief Minister also spoke to Siddaramaiah regarding the government's decision to stop supply of free food for poor and needy through Indira Canteens.

Siddaramaiahon Saturday had written to Yediyurappa urging him to utilise Indira Canteens efficiently and provide food for poor and needy until the coronavirus crisis and lockdown is over.

The former Chief Minister's letter hadcome a day after the state government had decided not to provide free food at Indira Canteens as concerns were raised about the quality and misuse that was happening.

It had however, decided continue to provide subsidised food- breakfast at Rs 5 and lunch and dinner at Rs 10, as usual.

Yediyurappa during the phone conversation on Monday appraised Siddaramaiah that the decision to supply food by fixing a pricewas taken to stop misuse that was happening.

Siddaramaiah however, insisted the government should provide food free of cost to the poor and need, by taking care that misuse doesn't happen.

The senior Congress leader asked the Chief Minister to take action against errant officials who allowed misuse to happen, the statement said, adding that Yediyurappa has promised to look into it.

Initially, the government last month had decided that the state subsidised Indira Canteens would provide food packets free of cost to the poor and needy in the wake of the lockdown.