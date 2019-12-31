DCC urges BJP to postpone CAA awareness convention

The District Congress Committee has urged the BJP to postpone the ‘janajagruthi’ meeting to create awareness on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) scheduled in Mangaluru for January 12.

DCC President K Harish Kumar said that the BJP should not create confusion in the minds of the people in the name of the convention.

“It is not a suitable time for political convention. The police have refused permission for protest meets by various organisations. The Congress cancelled its march past on account of Congress Founding Day. The BJP should also postpone its convention,” he demanded.

He said that the Congress had decided to hold a huge protest rally by the name of ‘Bharat Bachao’. “We dropped it, looking at the situation in Mangaluru,” he said Harish Kumar.

MLA U T Khader has urged the state government to order a judicial inquiry into the violence in Mangaluru. “The home minister had stated that, as per the National Human Rights Commission guidelines, the government has ordered for magisterial and CID inquiry,” he added.

“To protect the police personnel, the FIR has added the names of the people who were killed in the firing in Mangaluru. The government should come to a decision on the compensation for deceased at the earliest,” he demanded.

MLC Ivan D’Souza said that there is a fearful situation in Mangaluru with police personnel deputed near temples, mosques and churches. The deployed police personnel should be withdrawn, he urged.